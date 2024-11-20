Germany Rebounds: From Struggle to Success

Germany's national football team has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past year, shaking off a dismal 2023 to rise again among Europe's top teams.

With a strong finish in 2024, including 10 victories from 15 games, the team aims to make a mark in the 2026 World Cup.

Young talents like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are central to this resurgence, yet challenges remain for the squad, including player injuries and a demanding Nations League playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)