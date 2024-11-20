Germany Rebounds: From Struggle to Success
In a year marked by significant improvement, Germany's national football team has rebounded from 2023's setbacks, winning 10 of 15 games in 2024. With emerging stars like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany focuses on the 2026 World Cup, despite challenges like key player injuries and upcoming competitions.
Germany's national football team has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past year, shaking off a dismal 2023 to rise again among Europe's top teams.
With a strong finish in 2024, including 10 victories from 15 games, the team aims to make a mark in the 2026 World Cup.
Young talents like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are central to this resurgence, yet challenges remain for the squad, including player injuries and a demanding Nations League playoffs.
