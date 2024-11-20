Left Menu

Samu Kerevi's Suspension Shakes Australian Rugby

Australian rugby player Samu Kerevi has been suspended for three matches following a dangerous tackle in a game against Wales. Initially given a yellow card, the foul was upgraded to a red card, resulting in a suspension from an independent disciplinary committee. Mitigating factors reduced the punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST
Australian rugby sensation Samu Kerevi faces a three-match suspension after being cited for a dangerous tackle during a recent match against Wales, which Australia won 52-20.

Kerevi, celebrating his 50th test appearance, originally received a yellow card that was upgraded to red for dangerously tackling Wales' Jac Morgan. The incident, occurring last Sunday at the Principality Stadium, attracted the attention of an independent disciplinary committee.

During a Tuesday hearing, the panel acknowledged Kerevi's acceptance of guilt, clean disciplinary history, and remorse, which collectively warranted a reduction in his suspension from the original six-week ban to three weeks.

