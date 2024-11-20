Left Menu

India's Triumph: Women's Hockey Team Secures Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women's hockey team clinched the Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating China 1-0 in the final. Young striker Deepika scored the decisive goal from a penalty corner, making her the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals. This marks India's third ACT title.

20-11-2024
India's Triumph: Women's Hockey Team Secures Asian Champions Trophy
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Indian women's hockey team retained its Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Olympic silver medallists China. The decisive moment came when young striker Deepika found the net from a penalty corner in the 31st minute, confirming her status as the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals.

This victory marked India's third ACT title, continuing their dominance in the sport following their 3-0 win over China during the league stages.

Meanwhile, China's performance earned them yet another runner-up finish, while Japan secured third place with a decisive 4-1 win over Malaysia in the third-fourth place clash.

