India's Triumph: Women's Hockey Team Secures Asian Champions Trophy

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Indian women's hockey team retained its Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Olympic silver medallists China. The decisive moment came when young striker Deepika found the net from a penalty corner in the 31st minute, confirming her status as the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals.

This victory marked India's third ACT title, continuing their dominance in the sport following their 3-0 win over China during the league stages.

Meanwhile, China's performance earned them yet another runner-up finish, while Japan secured third place with a decisive 4-1 win over Malaysia in the third-fourth place clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)