Triumphant Victory: Indian Women Clinch Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian Women's Hockey Team clinched the Asian Champions Trophy after defeating China 1-0 in the final in Rajgir. Team captain Salima Tete celebrated this hard-won victory, showering praise on her teammates for their spirited performance and expressing gratitude towards supporters whose encouragement fueled their triumph.

Salima Tete acknowledged the strength of the Chinese team, describing their defense as formidable. Despite the challenges, she noted the significance of the win, highlighting the intensity of the match and the importance of their single-goal lead. "A win is a win," said Tete, reinforcing their unwavering determination.

Hockey India rewarded the team's accomplishment with monetary bonuses, and the Asian Hockey Federation also announced cash prizes for podium finishers. The final match was a fierce contest marked by both teams' tactical plays and strong defenses, culminating in India's decisive victory through a stunning goal by Deepika.

