Indian Women's Hockey Team Begins Triumphantly on Road to 2028 Olympics

The Indian Women's Hockey Team has set the stage for its 2028 Olympics qualification journey with an undefeated performance in the Asian Champions Trophy. By defending the title, the team marks a robust comeback after missing the Paris Olympics, driven by the experienced coach Harendra Singh's clear vision and strategic direction.

The team's remarkable fitness and strength were evident, as they dominated throughout the tournament, scoring 29 goals while allowing only two against them. Notably, young talent Deepika emerged as the highest scorer, highlighting promising future prospects for Indian hockey. The defense was equally impressive, providing solid support for the team's attacking endeavors.

With long-term success in focus, the team prepares for the first-ever women's Hockey India League, starting in January. While the victory is celebrated, the task ahead includes addressing penalty corner conversion rates to bolster their attacking efficiency on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)