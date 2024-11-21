Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Begins Triumphantly on Road to 2028 Olympics

The Indian Women's Hockey Team starts its 2028 Olympics qualification positively by retaining their Asian Champions Trophy title. Under coach Harendra Singh, they showcased improved fitness and performance. The focus now shifts to long-term goals with an eye on future tournaments, including the upcoming Hockey India League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:01 IST
The Indian Women's Hockey Team has set the stage for its 2028 Olympics qualification journey with an undefeated performance in the Asian Champions Trophy. By defending the title, the team marks a robust comeback after missing the Paris Olympics, driven by the experienced coach Harendra Singh's clear vision and strategic direction.

The team's remarkable fitness and strength were evident, as they dominated throughout the tournament, scoring 29 goals while allowing only two against them. Notably, young talent Deepika emerged as the highest scorer, highlighting promising future prospects for Indian hockey. The defense was equally impressive, providing solid support for the team's attacking endeavors.

With long-term success in focus, the team prepares for the first-ever women's Hockey India League, starting in January. While the victory is celebrated, the task ahead includes addressing penalty corner conversion rates to bolster their attacking efficiency on the international stage.

