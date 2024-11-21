Left Menu

Dhruv Jurel Eyes Test Debut Down Under: A Journey from Inspiration to Realization

Indian cricketer Dhruv Jurel shares his experiences and preparations ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against Australia. Having impressed with performances in the unofficial Tests, Jurel aspires to emulate his cricketing heroes as he stands on the brink of his Test debut in challenging overseas conditions.

Updated: 21-11-2024 13:44 IST
In anticipation of his potential Test debut against Australia in Perth, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared insights into his preparation for the challenging conditions down under. Acknowledging the bouncy wickets, the young cricketer has strategically planned his shots, following impressive innings against Australia A in Melbourne.

Jurel emphasized drawing inspiration from cricketing legends such as Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Speaking on his motivations, he expressed a longstanding dream of showcasing his talent in Test cricket, particularly in countries like Australia, South Africa, and England.

The forthcoming Test series scheduled from November 22 will see India take on Australia across several iconic venues. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy up for grabs, Jurel, already part of the squad, hopes to solidify his place alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, contributing significantly to India's aspirations in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

