Australia Powers Into Davis Cup Semi-Finals with Doubles Victory

Australia has reached the semi-finals of the Davis Cup with a crucial victory by the doubles team of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson. The pair triumphed over the United States duo Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, winning 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

Despite the United States holding a slight edge as favorites, the Australian team showcased remarkable performances. Thanasi Kokkinakis secured a win against Shelton in a tense match, while Taylor Fritz managed an equalizing victory over Alex de Minaur, taking the competition to the deciding doubles match.

The expertise of Ebden and Thompson in doubles tennis ultimately led to Australia's victory. Their semi-final opponents will be determined later in the day when Italy faces Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)