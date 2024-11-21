Left Menu

Australia Powers Into Davis Cup Semi-Finals with Doubles Victory

Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals with a victory secured by doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson against the United States. Despite being slight underdogs, Australia advanced to their third consecutive semi-final in the men's tennis team event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:59 IST
Australia Powers Into Davis Cup Semi-Finals with Doubles Victory
  • Country:
  • Spain

Australia has reached the semi-finals of the Davis Cup with a crucial victory by the doubles team of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson. The pair triumphed over the United States duo Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, winning 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

Despite the United States holding a slight edge as favorites, the Australian team showcased remarkable performances. Thanasi Kokkinakis secured a win against Shelton in a tense match, while Taylor Fritz managed an equalizing victory over Alex de Minaur, taking the competition to the deciding doubles match.

The expertise of Ebden and Thompson in doubles tennis ultimately led to Australia's victory. Their semi-final opponents will be determined later in the day when Italy faces Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024