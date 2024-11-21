Anticipation Builds: Australia vs. India in Thrilling Border-Gavaskar Test Series

As the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins with its first Test between Australia and India at Perth's Optus Stadium, the cricketing world watches closely. Australia, led by skipper Pat Cummins, is optimistic about their chances, thanks in part to Steve Smith's impressive form in the nets and recent ODIs. India, on the other hand, is determined to rebound from a recent home setback against New Zealand.

During the pre-match press conference, Cummins shared insights into Smith's preparation, highlighting that he's just 315 runs away from becoming one of Australia's top Test run-scorers. "Smitty is looking really good," Cummins noted, underscoring the batsman's readiness. Smith stands on the brink of achieving major milestones, including 10,000 Test runs and becoming the leading run-scorer against India.

Beyond individual performances, Cummins pointed out the strength of Australia's middle order, which he described as "pretty scary." He expressed confidence in the ability of players like Travis Head and Mitch Marsh to turn matches around. As the series unfolds across iconic venues, including the MCG and SCG, fans look forward to thrilling contests and potential twists that could shape the teams' paths to the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)