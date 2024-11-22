Left Menu

Shohei Ohtani's Historic MVP Triumph

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was named the unanimous National League MVP, marking his third MVP honor. Ohtani made history with exceptional performance, becoming the first player to have 50+ home runs and stolen bases in one season while recovering from elbow surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:57 IST
Shohei Ohtani's Historic MVP Triumph

Shohei Ohtani of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers was unanimously named the National League's Most Valuable Player, marking yet another milestone in his extraordinary career.

The Japanese phenom secured all first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, outshining rivals like New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. This accolade marks his third MVP title, having previously won twice in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels.

Remarkably, Ohtani becomes the only player in history to win MVP awards in consecutive years across both leagues, a feat previously achieved only by Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in separate years. Despite recovering from elbow surgery, Ohtani continues to break records, having secured over 50 home runs and stolen bases this season. The Dodgers invested significantly in his talent, signing him to a 10-year, $700 million contract last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024