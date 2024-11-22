Left Menu

High Drama: KL Rahul’s Disputed Dismissal Sparks Global Cricket Debate

India's KL Rahul's caught behind decision raised controversy during a Test against Australia. The third umpire overturned the original not out ruling, despite insufficient evidence. Former players and commentators, including Ravi Shastri and Michael Hussey, criticized the decision, highlighting the shortcomings of technology and umpiring protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:59 IST
KL Rahul Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India's batter KL Rahul found himself at the center of a cricketing controversy during the opening Test against Australia. His contentious dismissal caught behind prompted a firestorm of critique directed at the third umpire's decision-making process, after overturning an on-field not out call without definitive proof.

The original decision from umpire Richard Kettleborough had been in Rahul's favor, but Australia's strategic review using the Decision Review System (DRS) led to third umpire Richard Illingworth overturning the call. This pivotal moment occurred despite a lack of clear split-screen evidence to confirm whether Mitchell Starc's delivery grazed Rahul's bat or simply elicited a snick from the pad.

Critics have since emerged from both the Indian and Australian camps, with former cricket stars like Ravi Shastri and Michael Hussey voicing their doubts on live broadcasts. Shastri questioned the sufficiency of evidence used to overturn the call, while Hussey and others pointed out the ambiguity of the technology, suggesting the decision may not have been foolproof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

