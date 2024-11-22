Nasreen Shaikh: A Journey from Humble Beginnings to Kho Kho World Cup Captaincy

Nasreen Shaikh, India's dynamic Kho Kho captain, is gearing up for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, set to take place from January 13-19 in India. Her journey to becoming a cornerstone of the team and the gold medalist in the 4th Asian Championships has been anything but easy.

Starting her Kho Kho career in primary school, Nasreen was driven by her elder sister's unfulfilled dream. Financial hardships barred her sister from pursuing the sport, but she encouraged Nasreen to play for India and achieve greatness. Nasreen's resilience and dedication earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award last year.

Nasreen emphasizes the significance of the upcoming World Cup, explaining how the event will elevate the recognition of Kho Kho players. She also acknowledges the positive impact of sports science in enhancing player fitness and reducing injury risks, immensely benefiting her and her teammates in their preparation.

