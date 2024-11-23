Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul Shines in Tight India-Australia Test

In a striking performance, India's captain Jasprit Bumrah achieved his 11th five-wicket haul, backed expertly by newcomer Harshit Rana, during the second day of the opening Test against Australia. The hosts restricted Australia to 104, setting the tone for a competitive encounter at lunch on Saturday.

Despite India's strong position with Australia at 79 for 9, a resilient last-wicket stand by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood added 25 runs, closing the innings at just a 46-run advantage for India. Bumrah's efforts, however, highlighted his intent throughout the match.

The Test started positively for India, with Bumrah dismissing Carey early in the day and Harshit Rana exhibiting promising pace. The rookie's tactics faced resistance from Starc, but eventually, Harshit sealed the innings. The upcoming innings promise to be crucial for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)