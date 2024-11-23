Left Menu

Russell Secures Pole Amidst High Stakes Las Vegas Grand Prix

George Russell clinched the pole position in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, edging out competitors for a crucial lead in the race. Max Verstappen, closing in on his fourth consecutive Formula One title, qualified ahead of Lando Norris. Despite challenges, the race remains intensely competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:34 IST
Russell Secures Pole Amidst High Stakes Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell

George Russell delivered a standout performance on Friday, securing the pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. As Max Verstappen inches closer to a fourth consecutive Formula One title, Russell's pole capability was a decisive moment in the race.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who aims to clinch his championship with remaining rounds in hand, demonstrated formidable form but remains challenged by McLaren's Lando Norris, who must secure three additional points to prolong the title race into Qatar next weekend.

With Ferrari's Carlos Sainz alongside Russell on the front row, the stakes remain high, especially with Pierre Gasly of Alpine achieving an unexpected third place. The Grand Prix continues to be a thrilling showcase of skill and competition in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024