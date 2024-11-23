KL Rahul Matches Virender Sehwag's Record in Grueling Test Against Australia

KL Rahul showcased an impressive performance against Australia, leveling Virender Sehwag's elusive Test record for India. Despite the initial struggle for runs during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, Rahul heightened his game against the formidable Australian side.

In challenging first innings conditions, Rahul seemed to regain form, scoring a cautious 26 off 74 balls. However, his second innings prowess was evident as he skillfully overcame the Australian bowling attack.

Rahul partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal to establish a formidable 172-run unbeaten stand, driving India's total to 172/0 by Day 2's close—a significant milestone as it marked India's highest Test opening stand in Australia since 2004.

The current highest partnership record in Australia is 191, achieved by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986. Rahul replicated Sehwag's feat of participating in three 100-plus opening partnerships in SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—since 2000.

Along with Rahul, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah asserted his dominance on Australian soil. His strategic bowling restricted Australia to 104 runs, complemented by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana who offered crucial support.

Bumrah's exceptional 5/30 figures marked his 11th Test five-wicket haul and the seventh in SENA countries, reinforcing India's command in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)