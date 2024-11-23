Left Menu

KL Rahul Matches Virender Sehwag's Record in Grueling Test Against Australia

KL Rahul shone brilliantly against Australia, equalling Virender Sehwag's record for India with three 100+ partnerships in SENA countries. His innings of 62* alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal's 90* helped India secure a 218-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with a 5/30, dismantling the Australian batting line-up.

23-11-2024
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul showcased an impressive performance against Australia, leveling Virender Sehwag's elusive Test record for India. Despite the initial struggle for runs during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, Rahul heightened his game against the formidable Australian side.

In challenging first innings conditions, Rahul seemed to regain form, scoring a cautious 26 off 74 balls. However, his second innings prowess was evident as he skillfully overcame the Australian bowling attack.

Rahul partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal to establish a formidable 172-run unbeaten stand, driving India's total to 172/0 by Day 2's close—a significant milestone as it marked India's highest Test opening stand in Australia since 2004.

The current highest partnership record in Australia is 191, achieved by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986. Rahul replicated Sehwag's feat of participating in three 100-plus opening partnerships in SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—since 2000.

Along with Rahul, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah asserted his dominance on Australian soil. His strategic bowling restricted Australia to 104 runs, complemented by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana who offered crucial support.

Bumrah's exceptional 5/30 figures marked his 11th Test five-wicket haul and the seventh in SENA countries, reinforcing India's command in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

