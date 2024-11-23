Southern Rivals Clash: Kerala Blasters Take on Chennaiyin FC

The much-anticipated southern rivalry between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC is set to unfold at Kerala's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. This encounter promises intense action as Kerala seeks to improve their position from 10th place, and Chennaiyin strives to climb higher from fourth.

Chennaiyin FC's offensive prowess has been remarkable, netting 16 goals, their highest in the initial phase of any season, and achieving a commendable +4 goal difference. Eager for back-to-back wins after their February triumph over Kerala, they've shown dexterity in attack, averaging over 25 decisive touches per game within oppositions' domains this season.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC, resilient at home with goals in their last 15 matches, face the challenge of sealing their defense, having conceded 16 goals this season. Head coach Mikael Stahre acknowledges the defense struggles but counts on limited opponent's chances. The match is pivotal post-international break, drawing masses of passionate fans from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)