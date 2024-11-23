Left Menu

Andy Murray Joins Novak Djokovic's Coaching Team for Australian Open

Andy Murray, recently retired, will become Novak Djokovic's coach for the Australian Open in January. Their collaboration marks a new chapter after years of rivalry. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, expressed excitement at working with Murray, who achieved three major trophies before retiring this year.

In a surprising turn of events, recently retired tennis champion Andy Murray has stepped into the coaching world to assist Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open next January. Their newfound partnership marks a significant collaboration between two of tennis' most celebrated figures.

Statements released by their representatives reveal mutual enthusiasm for the partnership. Djokovic, whose 2024 season has concluded, expressed excitement about working alongside a former rival whom he has faced many times on the court. Murray, who has won three major trophies and two Olympic golds, retired after this year's Paris Summer Games.

Both athletes, born a week apart in May 1987, have a storied rivalry from junior days, meeting 36 times as professionals. Djokovic has a history of victories over Murray, notably besting him in four Australian Open finals. The upcoming Australian Open begins on January 12, marking a new chapter in their storied careers.

