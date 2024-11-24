Left Menu

Jaiswal's Masterclass Dismantles Australian Attack

On day three at Perth, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 141, guiding his team to a 321-run lead against Australia. Despite India's initial struggle in seam-friendly conditions, Jaiswal's aggressive performance, supported by KL Rahul, dismantled the Australian bowling, securing India's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:02 IST
Jaiswal's Masterclass Dismantles Australian Attack

At Perth, India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased an unbeaten 141 on day three, propelling India to a commanding 321-run lead over Australia. The young opener, alongside KL Rahul, expertly navigated against Australia's esteemed bowling lineup.

After starting cautiously, Jaiswal audaciously attacked as the ball softened, forcing Australia to rethink field placements. His partnership with Rahul established a monumental 201-run opening stand, marking India's highest in Australia.

Despite challenges and missed opportunities by the hosts, notably by captain Pat Cummins, India's aggressive strategy with the bat paid dividends. As Australia's seamers struggled, India seized control, leaving the hosts dejected at lunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024