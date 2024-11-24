Jaiswal's Masterclass Dismantles Australian Attack
On day three at Perth, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 141, guiding his team to a 321-run lead against Australia. Despite India's initial struggle in seam-friendly conditions, Jaiswal's aggressive performance, supported by KL Rahul, dismantled the Australian bowling, securing India's dominance.
At Perth, India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased an unbeaten 141 on day three, propelling India to a commanding 321-run lead over Australia. The young opener, alongside KL Rahul, expertly navigated against Australia's esteemed bowling lineup.
After starting cautiously, Jaiswal audaciously attacked as the ball softened, forcing Australia to rethink field placements. His partnership with Rahul established a monumental 201-run opening stand, marking India's highest in Australia.
Despite challenges and missed opportunities by the hosts, notably by captain Pat Cummins, India's aggressive strategy with the bat paid dividends. As Australia's seamers struggled, India seized control, leaving the hosts dejected at lunch.
