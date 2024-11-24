Left Menu

Elvis Smylie Triumphs: Victory Over Cameron Smith in PGA Championship

Local golfer Elvis Smylie overcame former British Open champion Cameron Smith to seize victory at the Australian PGA Championship. The 22-year-old claimed his maiden DP World Tour win by outplaying Smith down the stretch, finishing at 14-under-par on a rain-shortened 54-hole tournament in Brisbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:12 IST
Elvis Smylie Triumphs: Victory Over Cameron Smith in PGA Championship

Local golf prodigy Elvis Smylie emerged victorious against former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a thrilling conclusion to the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.

Smylie, a 22-year-old from Queensland, posted a brilliant final round of four-under-par 67 to conclude the weather-affected tournament at 14-under overall, narrowly outpacing Smith, who carded a 69 and finished two shots adrift.

This significant win marked Smylie's first title on the DP World Tour, a moment he described as a 'dream come true'. Despite pressure from seasoned competitors such as Smith and Marc Leishman, Smylie maintained composure, highlighting his proficient short game as crucial to his success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024