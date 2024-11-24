Elvis Smylie Triumphs: Victory Over Cameron Smith in PGA Championship

Local golf prodigy Elvis Smylie emerged victorious against former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a thrilling conclusion to the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.

Smylie, a 22-year-old from Queensland, posted a brilliant final round of four-under-par 67 to conclude the weather-affected tournament at 14-under overall, narrowly outpacing Smith, who carded a 69 and finished two shots adrift.

This significant win marked Smylie's first title on the DP World Tour, a moment he described as a 'dream come true'. Despite pressure from seasoned competitors such as Smith and Marc Leishman, Smylie maintained composure, highlighting his proficient short game as crucial to his success.

(With inputs from agencies.)