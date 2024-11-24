Elvis Smylie Triumphs: Victory Over Cameron Smith in PGA Championship
Local golfer Elvis Smylie overcame former British Open champion Cameron Smith to seize victory at the Australian PGA Championship. The 22-year-old claimed his maiden DP World Tour win by outplaying Smith down the stretch, finishing at 14-under-par on a rain-shortened 54-hole tournament in Brisbane.
Local golf prodigy Elvis Smylie emerged victorious against former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a thrilling conclusion to the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.
Smylie, a 22-year-old from Queensland, posted a brilliant final round of four-under-par 67 to conclude the weather-affected tournament at 14-under overall, narrowly outpacing Smith, who carded a 69 and finished two shots adrift.
This significant win marked Smylie's first title on the DP World Tour, a moment he described as a 'dream come true'. Despite pressure from seasoned competitors such as Smith and Marc Leishman, Smylie maintained composure, highlighting his proficient short game as crucial to his success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Greens: 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Golf Championship Tees Off
Cameron Smith's Quest for Redemption in Australia
Cameron Smith Ties Elvis Smylie in Thrilling Australian PGA Championship
Yogya Bhalla Triumphs at 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024
Cameron Smith Shines Amid Rain at Australian PGA Championship