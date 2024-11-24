Left Menu

Thierry Neuville Clinches Historic World Rally Championship

Thierry Neuville won his first world rally championship in Japan, overcoming years of near-misses. The Belgian driver finished sixth after Ott Tanak crashed out. Toyota secured the manufacturers' title as Elfyn Evans won the rally ahead of Sebastien Ogier, with a narrow three-point lead over Hyundai.

Updated: 24-11-2024 14:22 IST
In an exhilarating finale to the world rally championship, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville emerged victorious in Japan, claiming his first world title.

The Belgian driver's consistent performance paid off after years of close calls, finishing sixth amidst fierce competition. His teammate, Ott Tanak, was forced to retire after a crash on the opening stage.

Meanwhile, Toyota celebrated its own triumph by clinching the manufacturers' championship. Elfyn Evans spearheaded their efforts, securing a win at the season-ending rally, with Sebastien Ogier finishing second, as Toyota finished three points ahead of Hyundai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

