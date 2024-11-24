Thierry Neuville Clinches Historic World Rally Championship

In an exhilarating finale to the world rally championship, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville emerged victorious in Japan, claiming his first world title.

The Belgian driver's consistent performance paid off after years of close calls, finishing sixth amidst fierce competition. His teammate, Ott Tanak, was forced to retire after a crash on the opening stage.

Meanwhile, Toyota celebrated its own triumph by clinching the manufacturers' championship. Elfyn Evans spearheaded their efforts, securing a win at the season-ending rally, with Sebastien Ogier finishing second, as Toyota finished three points ahead of Hyundai.

(With inputs from agencies.)