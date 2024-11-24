Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine as India Sets Towering Target

Virat Kohli celebrated a return to form with an energizing century on day three of the opening Test, setting a daunting target of 534 for Australia alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal's earlier stellar innings.

Kohli hit eight fours and two sixes to reach 100 not out, forming crucial partnerships to put India firmly ahead. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's impressive 161 laid a solid foundation.

Despite losing a few wickets post-lunch, including Washington Sundar, India commanded the game with Kohli cementing their control over Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)