Left Menu

Future of Indian Cricket: Jaiswal's Rise and Kohli's Continued Mastery

Virat Kohli impressed with a century against Australia, showcasing his experience and skill. Yet, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding innings that hinted at his potential to be the future of Indian cricket. Jaiswal's bold tactics secured a large lead, signaling a new era for India's batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:31 IST
Future of Indian Cricket: Jaiswal's Rise and Kohli's Continued Mastery

Virat Kohli reminded fans of his prowess with a stellar performance against Australia in the first test on Sunday. However, it was the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal who stole the spotlight, presenting a glimpse into the future of Indian cricket.

Australia finds themselves trailing by 522 runs on the third day in Perth, having faltered to 12-3 by stumps, in response to India's dominating 487-6 declared. This commanding position was forged through Jaiswal's 161 and Kohli's unbeaten 100. Jaiswal, speaking to reporters, praised Kohli's enduring brilliance, referring to him as 'Paaji' or elder brother.

Jaiswal's fearless approach on the field was evident as he tactically weathered Australia's new ball pressure, then launched an offensive on the third day to reach his fourth test century. By entrusting the young player to lead the team off the field, Kohli symbolically passed the baton to Jaiswal, marking the start of a new chapter for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024