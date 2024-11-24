Future of Indian Cricket: Jaiswal's Rise and Kohli's Continued Mastery

Virat Kohli reminded fans of his prowess with a stellar performance against Australia in the first test on Sunday. However, it was the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal who stole the spotlight, presenting a glimpse into the future of Indian cricket.

Australia finds themselves trailing by 522 runs on the third day in Perth, having faltered to 12-3 by stumps, in response to India's dominating 487-6 declared. This commanding position was forged through Jaiswal's 161 and Kohli's unbeaten 100. Jaiswal, speaking to reporters, praised Kohli's enduring brilliance, referring to him as 'Paaji' or elder brother.

Jaiswal's fearless approach on the field was evident as he tactically weathered Australia's new ball pressure, then launched an offensive on the third day to reach his fourth test century. By entrusting the young player to lead the team off the field, Kohli symbolically passed the baton to Jaiswal, marking the start of a new chapter for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)