Thrilling Victories Propel Teams to Santosh Trophy Finals

In a spectacular display of football prowess, former champions Kerala, as well as Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir, have secured their places in the final rounds of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships. Each team clinched its spot with decisive victories on Sunday.

Kerala delivered a staggering 7-0 victory against Pondicherry, concluding their Group H matches with an all-win record. Sajeesh E. and Naseeb Rahman's dual scores contributed significantly, alongside goals from Gani Ahmmed Nigam, Christy Davis, and Shijin T. Meanwhile, Railways took second place in the group with a narrow 1-0 win over Lakshadweep, thanks to Pavan Vijay's single goal.

Adding to the football fever, Jammu and Kashmir showcased their dominance by defeating Ladakh 5-0 in Amritsar. Aakif Javaid's hat-trick, complemented by goals from Hayat Bashir and Dimple Bhagat, sealed their qualification. Meanwhile, Meghalaya emerged top of Group E with a 1-1 draw against Assam, qualifying for the finals by maintaining their lead with seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)