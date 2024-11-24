England Roars Back: Crushing Win Over Japan Ends Losing Streak

England decisively ended their streak of five consecutive losses with a commanding 59-14 win against a youthful Japan team at Twickenham on Sunday. The victory featured nine tries from the host team, including two from captain Jamie George.

The English team had previously endured a disappointing Autumn series, suffering narrow defeats to New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. However, they looked in control this time, surging forward as Ben Earl scored the opening try within the first 10 minutes. England displayed dominance with two tries each from hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, complemented by scores from Sam Underhill, Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank, and Tom Roebuck. Flyhalf Marcus Smith was successful with seven of his nine conversions.

Japan, while showcasing moments of promise, was largely outclassed, managing two tries. Scrumhalf Naoto Saito scored and converted one in the first half, while flanker Kazuki Himeno added another. Nevertheless, Japan found themselves overpowered by an imposing English lineup.

