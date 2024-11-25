Left Menu

Siraj's Heroics Shine Bright in Tense Battle as India Closes In on Victory

Mohammed Siraj's two crucial wickets and Travis Head's fighting 63 were the highlights of Day 4 in the first Test between India and Australia. Despite Australia's resistance, India is poised to take a 1-0 series lead with just five more wickets needed to secure victory.

Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the penultimate day of the first Test at Perth, Mohammed Siraj delivered two decisive blows, while Travis Head's resilient innings of 63 off 72 balls stood out in the morning session. By lunch, Australia's precarious position was highlighted by their score of 104/5.

Siraj, embodying fierce tenacity, claimed the opening wicket by dismissing Usman Khawaja for just 4 runs, plunging Australia to a perilous 17/4. Although Steven Smith and Travis Head offered temporary respite, adding 62 crucial runs, Siraj's removal of Smith for 17 underscored Australia's ongoing struggles at 79/5. Head, unfazed, continued his determined innings, packed with seven boundaries.

With figures of 3/34, Siraj emerged as the standout bowler, leaving India five wickets away from a Test victory. Earlier, India, having opted to bat, struggled initially with their own batting before setting a towering lead of 533 runs. A day of cricketing drama and decisive performances looms as the match progresses.

