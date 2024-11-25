Sebastian Coe Drums Up Support for IOC Presidency During India Visit

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe is in India for informal discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The 68-year-old ex-Olympian, targeting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, arrived in Delhi amid speculation regarding his campaign strategies.

Coe will also engage in meetings focused on India's 2036 Olympics bid after addressing commercial engagements in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)