Sebastian Coe Drums Up Support for IOC Presidency During India Visit
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe visited India for informal meetings with PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Coe, a former Olympic runner, is a candidate for IOC presidency. The visit included support campaigns and discussions about India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.
New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:24 IST
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe is in India for informal discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The 68-year-old ex-Olympian, targeting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, arrived in Delhi amid speculation regarding his campaign strategies.
Coe will also engage in meetings focused on India's 2036 Olympics bid after addressing commercial engagements in Mumbai.
