Left Menu

Odisha FC's Dominant Display Crushes Hyderabad FC in a 6-0 Rout

Odisha FC ended their winless streak with a stunning 6-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. Standout performances from Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, and other key players secured their emphatic victory. Hyderabad FC struggled to counter Odisha's relentless attacks, resulting in a comprehensive defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:24 IST
Odisha FC's Dominant Display Crushes Hyderabad FC in a 6-0 Rout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC obliterated Hyderabad FC with a commanding 6-0 victory in the Indian Super League on Monday, putting an end to their three-game winless streak. A sterling performance from Sergio Lobera's side saw contributions from Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Mourtada Fall, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Rahim Ali, all scoring goals.

The match began with high intensity, as both teams aggressively pushed forward. Roy Krishna nearly opened the scoring early on for Odisha FC, but his shot hit the post. Hyderabad FC tried to counter with their foreign forwards Allan Paulista and Edmilson Correia, yet they were effectively neutralized by Mourtada Fall.

Odisha FC capitalized on Hyderabad's missed chances, quickly finding the net with a goal by Isak Vanlalruatfela. Continuing their offensive momentum, they secured further goals by Mauricio and others, culminating in a dominant six-goal display. Hyderabad FC found no answers to stop Odisha FC, succumbing to an overwhelming loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024