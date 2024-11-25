Odisha FC's Dominant Display Crushes Hyderabad FC in a 6-0 Rout

Odisha FC obliterated Hyderabad FC with a commanding 6-0 victory in the Indian Super League on Monday, putting an end to their three-game winless streak. A sterling performance from Sergio Lobera's side saw contributions from Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Mourtada Fall, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Rahim Ali, all scoring goals.

The match began with high intensity, as both teams aggressively pushed forward. Roy Krishna nearly opened the scoring early on for Odisha FC, but his shot hit the post. Hyderabad FC tried to counter with their foreign forwards Allan Paulista and Edmilson Correia, yet they were effectively neutralized by Mourtada Fall.

Odisha FC capitalized on Hyderabad's missed chances, quickly finding the net with a goal by Isak Vanlalruatfela. Continuing their offensive momentum, they secured further goals by Mauricio and others, culminating in a dominant six-goal display. Hyderabad FC found no answers to stop Odisha FC, succumbing to an overwhelming loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)