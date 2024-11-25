Phil Salt: Evolution of a Modern Cricketer Through Franchise Leagues

Phil Salt, the dynamic England opener, has expressed how franchise-based shorter format cricket leagues have been pivotal in his evolution as a versatile batter. Through these leagues, Salt has explored fresh ideas and developed his skills across all formats.

Currently leading Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 format, Salt has played 65 white-ball matches for England and actively participates in franchise leagues across diverse countries. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, he highlights how T20 and T10 leagues help him learn from fellow players, grasping various aspects of batting.

Salt, whose team ranks third in the Abu Dhabi T10 standings, made his ODI debut in 2021 and T20I debut against the West Indies six months later. Despite establishing his reputation in limited-overs cricket, Salt aims to seize red-ball opportunities, embracing the competitive nature of retaining his place in the national team.

