Left Menu

Phil Salt: Evolution of a Modern Cricketer Through Franchise Leagues

Phil Salt, England's opener, has embraced the growth of franchise-based cricket leagues to hone his skills across all formats. Leading Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 league, Salt continually learns from other players and emphasizes the competitiveness of retaining his spot in the England team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST
Phil Salt: Evolution of a Modern Cricketer Through Franchise Leagues
Phil Salt

Phil Salt, the dynamic England opener, has expressed how franchise-based shorter format cricket leagues have been pivotal in his evolution as a versatile batter. Through these leagues, Salt has explored fresh ideas and developed his skills across all formats.

Currently leading Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 format, Salt has played 65 white-ball matches for England and actively participates in franchise leagues across diverse countries. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, he highlights how T20 and T10 leagues help him learn from fellow players, grasping various aspects of batting.

Salt, whose team ranks third in the Abu Dhabi T10 standings, made his ODI debut in 2021 and T20I debut against the West Indies six months later. Despite establishing his reputation in limited-overs cricket, Salt aims to seize red-ball opportunities, embracing the competitive nature of retaining his place in the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024