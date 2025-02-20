Left Menu

Showdown in White-Ball Cricket: South Africa vs Afghanistan

As South Africa and Afghanistan launch their Champions Trophy campaign, the Proteas aim to break free from their 'chokers' reputation, despite a weakened bowling lineup. Meanwhile, Afghanistan is striving to reinforce its status as a formidable cricket force, notably through its powerful spin attack in subcontinent conditions.

Updated: 20-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:02 IST
The Champions Trophy kicks off with a tantalizing encounter between debutants Afghanistan and the seasoned South African team on Friday. Both teams are set on staking their claim for glory in white-ball cricket.

South Africa has a rich history but is eager to shake off their long-standing 'chokers' label. Captain Temba Bavuma leads a solid batting lineup, but injuries have hit their bowling department hard.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, is riding high on recent successes and is poised to challenge the norms, especially with a formidable spin attack perfectly suited for the subcontinent pitches of Pakistan.

