Manchester United's Financial Turnaround: Fewer Losses, Strategic Moves

Manchester United reported a smaller adjusted net loss for Q1 fiscal 2025, supported by cost reductions and favorable exchange rates. Their renovation of the Carrington Training Centre is progressing well. New head coach Ruben Amorim was also appointed, while revenue saw a 9% decline during the period.

Updated: 26-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:36 IST
Manchester United announced a smaller-than-expected adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, attributing this improvement to strategic cost cuts and favorable foreign exchange trends.

In a statement, CEO Omar Berrada highlighted the ongoing renovation of the Carrington Training Centre and developments by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force. These efforts underscore the club's commitment to maintaining its infrastructure and strategic workforce management.

Despite these efforts, revenue for the quarter fell by 9%, totaling 143.1 million pounds. The club, now under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim, continues to focus on financial stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

