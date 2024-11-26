Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Bring Back Boult in Mega Auction Coup

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Mumbai Indians for reacquiring Trent Boult during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Boult, a former MI ace, returns to the team that retained key players and aims for a comeback after finishing last season at the bottom of the table.

Trent Boult. (Photo- ICC).
Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held in Saudi Arabia, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar lauded the Mumbai Indians for their strategic move to re-sign Trent Boult. The famed New Zealand pacer rejoined the Mumbai camp for a sizable sum of Rs 12.50 crores, underscoring the franchise's intent to fortify their bowling lineup.

Boult, a seasoned campaigner in the IPL with 121 wickets from 104 matches, has been pivotal in Mumbai Indians' triumphs during the 2020-21 seasons. His experience spans stints with the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangar highlighted the rarity of MI reacquiring past team members, noting that Boult's skill with the swinging new ball fits the bowling conditions at Wankhede, providing early breakthroughs in powerplays.

The five-time IPL champions have retained their core squad, investing heavily in players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, alongside premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as they prepare to improve upon their previous season's bottom-table finish. The revamped squad reflects MI's ambition to reclaim their dominance in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

