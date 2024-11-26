Punjab FC Dominates Mumbai City FC with First Home Loss in Super League Clash

In a striking display, Punjab FC handed Mumbai City FC their first home defeat in nine matches with a 3-0 victory in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Ezequiel Vidal, Luka Majcen, and Mushaga Bakenga each netted a goal, showcasing remarkable coordination and skill on the field. Vidal's precise left-footed shot in the first half and Majcen's penalty in the 53rd minute set the tone for the match.

Punjab FC's solid defense and strategic game planning kept the pressure on, culminating in Bakenga's goal in the 84th minute to seal the win and maintain their dominance throughout the match.

