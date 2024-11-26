Punjab FC Dominates Mumbai City FC with First Home Loss in Super League Clash
Punjab FC defeated Mumbai City FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League, marking the Islanders' first home loss in nine matches. Ezequiel Vidal, Luka Majcen, and Mushaga Bakenga each scored, demonstrating outstanding performances. Despite Mumbai's efforts, Punjab's organized defense and strategic attacks sealed their victory.
In a striking display, Punjab FC handed Mumbai City FC their first home defeat in nine matches with a 3-0 victory in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.
Ezequiel Vidal, Luka Majcen, and Mushaga Bakenga each netted a goal, showcasing remarkable coordination and skill on the field. Vidal's precise left-footed shot in the first half and Majcen's penalty in the 53rd minute set the tone for the match.
Punjab FC's solid defense and strategic game planning kept the pressure on, culminating in Bakenga's goal in the 84th minute to seal the win and maintain their dominance throughout the match.
