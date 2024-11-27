Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Australian Batters After Perth Test Defeat

Australian selectors opted not to send out-of-form batters to the Prime Minister's XI match against India after their 295-run defeat in the Perth Test. Despite calls for practice, the focus remains on home preparation ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, with confidence in the existing strategy.

Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:01 IST
  • Australia

Australian cricket selectors decided not to send out-of-form national team batters to the Prime Minister's XI match against India in Canberra after their heavy defeat in the Perth Test.

The hosting nation suffered a massive 295-run loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, prompting increased pressure on the top order before the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Despite suggestions, including from former captain Michael Clarke, that players like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith could benefit from extra match practice, Australian officials, including head coach Andrew McDonald, dismissed such plans.

