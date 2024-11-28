Pope Francis to Mark Historic Nicaea Council Anniversary in Turkey

Pope Francis shared his intention to visit Iznik, Turkey, in the following year to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. This council, pivotal in establishing fundamental Christian doctrines, symbolizes the unity and theological achievements of early Christianity.

The announcement was made during a theological committee event, where Pope Francis expressed hopes to celebrate the anniversary during the Holy Year alongside Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the leader of the world's Orthodox Christians. While the plan signifies a major ecumenical gesture, official confirmations are still pending.

Despite increasing difficulties with international travel due to health concerns, the Pope remains committed to his peregrinations. His recent 12-day tour across Asia marked the longest journey of his papacy, demonstrating his continued dedication to fostering global spiritual dialogues.

