Kamran Ghulam's Century Seals Pakistan's ODI Victory Over Zimbabwe

Pakistan sealed a decisive ODI series victory against Zimbabwe with a significant 99-run win, thanks to Kamran Ghulam's first ODI century and a strategic bowling attack. Securing the series 2-1, the triumph underscored Pakistan's cricketing prowess on Thursday.

Winning the toss, captain Mohammad Rizwan elected to bat, initiating a stable 58-run opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. Faraz Akram's breakthrough led to Shafique joining forces with Ghulam for a crucial 54-run stand. Ghulam's dynamic batting performance, scoring 103 off 99 balls, emphasized his control over the innings.

Pakistan amassed a formidable 303/6, aided by contributions from Rizwan, Salma Agha, and Tayyab Tahir. In their response, Zimbabwe's batting faltered under the pressure of Pakistan's disciplined bowling. Early breakthroughs by Ayub's off-spin and Ahmed's spin halted Zimbabwe's momentum, culminating in Pakistan's emphatic series triumph.

