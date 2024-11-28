Left Menu

Kamran Ghulam's Century Seals Pakistan's ODI Victory Over Zimbabwe

Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1 against Zimbabwe with a commanding 99-run win. Kamran Ghulam's first ODI century and vital bowling efforts secured the triumph. After setting a total of 303/6, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed, restricted Zimbabwe's batting lineup effectively.

Winning the toss, captain Mohammad Rizwan elected to bat, initiating a stable 58-run opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. Faraz Akram's breakthrough led to Shafique joining forces with Ghulam for a crucial 54-run stand. Ghulam's dynamic batting performance, scoring 103 off 99 balls, emphasized his control over the innings.

Pakistan amassed a formidable 303/6, aided by contributions from Rizwan, Salma Agha, and Tayyab Tahir. In their response, Zimbabwe's batting faltered under the pressure of Pakistan's disciplined bowling. Early breakthroughs by Ayub's off-spin and Ahmed's spin halted Zimbabwe's momentum, culminating in Pakistan's emphatic series triumph.

