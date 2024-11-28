Katherine Grainger: First Woman Elected Chair of BOA

In a historic decision, Katherine Grainger has been elected as the first female chair of the British Olympic Association (BOA), succeeding Hugh Robertson. Grainger, who has earned a place in Olympic history as the only British woman to win medals at five successive Games, is set to take the reins next year following her role as chair of UK Sport.

Grainger expressed her excitement about the new role, emphasizing the impact and importance of the Olympics in her life and career over nearly three decades. She highlighted her experiences with collaboration at UK Sport as crucial to supporting the flourishing of Olympic sports in the UK.

This transition marks a significant milestone for the BOA as it welcomes Grainger, who will draw from her vast experience in both athletics and sports administration to guide the organization towards future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)