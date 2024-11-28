Thrilling Victory: India Edges Out Japan in Junior Asia Cup
Defending champions India secured a narrow 3-2 win over Japan in the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament. Key goals were scored by Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit, and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Japan's Neo Sato countered with two penalty corner conversions, but India's defense, led by goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh, held firm.
In a nail-biting encounter, defending champions India triumphed over Japan with a 3-2 scoreline in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament on Thursday. This victory marks India's second consecutive win in Pool A, following their dominant 11-0 opening against Thailand.
India's goals came from a penalty corner rebound by Thockchom Kingson Singh, and subsequent strikes by Rohit and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Japan's Neo Sato responded with two goals from penalty corners, maintaining intense pressure throughout the match.
Despite Japan's aggressive play and multiple penalty corner attempts, the formidable defense led by Indian goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh thwarted their advances, especially during the latter stages of the game, preserving India's narrow lead. The win sets up India for their next match against Chinese Taipei on Saturday.
