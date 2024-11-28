WTPL T10: A New Era for Tennis Ball Cricket Kicks Off in Jaipur

The much-anticipated launch of the World Tennis Ball Premier League (WTPL) T10 took place on Thursday in Jaipur, marking a new era in the realm of tennis ball cricket. Featuring ten teams in this 60-ball format, WTPL is set to revolutionize the sport by discovering top talent through trials across 60 cities.

The launch event was graced by notable figures, including Sanjay Naik, Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, renowned commentators and former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Nikhil Chopra, former Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana, international umpire Anil Chaudhury, and Jayveer Shah, Commissioner of the Saurashtra Premier League. WTPL Founder Gaurav Sachdeva emphasized the league's mission to provide emerging cricket talent with the recognition they deserve, stating, "The WTPL T10 is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket."

The event also featured the premiere of the league's teaser followed by a ceremony honoring the distinguished guests. Rohit Bawri, another WTPL Founder, remarked on the league's objective, saying, "It's not just about cricket but an opportunity for young players to express themselves. Playing with the pink ball will add visual excitement and provide a platform for budding cricketers." Aakash Chopra added his perspective, "Tennis ball cricket has its superstars. Put them in front of professional cricketers, and they might just outshine them. Cricket has to grow, and tennis ball cricket ensures everyone has an opportunity." The league will debut at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat around May-June 2025, featuring teams like Rajasthan Kings, Bombay Bullets, Delhi Dynamos, and others.

With 28 matches on the agenda, including 25 league games, two semi-finals, and a grand finale, the WTPL promises an exhilarating cricket spectacle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)