Australia Boosts Olympic Ambitions with Record Sports Funding

Australia's federal government announced A$385 million in funding to bolster sports in preparation for upcoming Olympic Games. The investment aims to support both Olympians and Paralympians for events in Milan-Cortina and Los Angeles and to ensure a successful 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Australia's sporting community celebrated a major announcement on Friday, as the federal government confirmed an unprecedented A$385 million funding boost over the next 18 months. This financial injection, detailed by the Australian Sports Commission, is designed to back 70 sports, with 95% of Olympic and Paralympic disciplines seeing increases.

Ian Chesterman, President of the Australian Olympic Committee, hailed the move as pivotal, particularly with the Brisbane 2032 Olympics on the horizon. He emphasized the need for immediate investment to adequately prepare athletes for the upcoming 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

This announcement marks a record funding package, as confirmed by Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells. She highlighted the importance of this investment in ensuring Australia capitalizes on the generational opportunity leading up to Brisbane 2032, while also significantly boosting Para sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

