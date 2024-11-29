Lucas Herbert Commands Australian Open as Cameron Smith Falters

Lucas Herbert has taken the spotlight at the Australian Open, maintaining his lead with a 14-under total after a strong performance at Kingston Heath. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, once expected to challenge Herbert, experienced difficulties on the back nine.

South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin impressed in the women's category, leading by one stroke even without practicing at Kingston Heath. Her composed performance solidified her presence at the top of the leaderboard.

The tournament continues to showcase thrilling performances as golfers like Australian Hannah Green and South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai remain in contention. The final rounds promise to deliver more excitement on Melbourne's courses.

