Left Menu

Lucas Herbert Commands Australian Open as Cameron Smith Falters

Lucas Herbert leads the Australian Open with a 14-under total, as he stays ahead of American Ryggs Johnston. Cameron Smith struggles, finishing even-par. South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin leads the women's event by one stroke, proving her first-round success wasn't a fluke with consistent play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:01 IST
Lucas Herbert Commands Australian Open as Cameron Smith Falters

Lucas Herbert has taken the spotlight at the Australian Open, maintaining his lead with a 14-under total after a strong performance at Kingston Heath. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, once expected to challenge Herbert, experienced difficulties on the back nine.

South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin impressed in the women's category, leading by one stroke even without practicing at Kingston Heath. Her composed performance solidified her presence at the top of the leaderboard.

The tournament continues to showcase thrilling performances as golfers like Australian Hannah Green and South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai remain in contention. The final rounds promise to deliver more excitement on Melbourne's courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024