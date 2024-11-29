Ricky Ponting Advocates Stability for Australia's Test Series Comeback

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has urged Australia to stick with the same playing XI for the second Test against India, highlighting the importance of stability in the line-up following their loss in Perth. The ex-captain provided these insights during a recent episode of The ICC Review.

Despite Australia's substantial defeat by 295 runs in the opening Test, Ponting believes in showing faith in players who have historically delivered under pressure. He remarked, "I'd be sticking with the same side," expressing confidence in their ability to perform on the big stage even if recent form hasn't been up to par.

As Australia prepares for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 6 to 10, Ponting's strategy focuses on nurturing reliability and toughness within the squad. The much-anticipated series will conclude with matches at The Gabba, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Sydney Cricket Ground, spanning from December 14 to January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)