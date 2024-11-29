Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Advocates Stability for Australia's Test Series Comeback

Ricky Ponting, ICC Hall of Famer, suggests that Australia should field the same XI for the second Test against India to foster stability and resilience. Despite a heavy defeat in Perth, he emphasizes faith in champion players, aiming to level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:10 IST
Ricky Ponting Advocates Stability for Australia's Test Series Comeback
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has urged Australia to stick with the same playing XI for the second Test against India, highlighting the importance of stability in the line-up following their loss in Perth. The ex-captain provided these insights during a recent episode of The ICC Review.

Despite Australia's substantial defeat by 295 runs in the opening Test, Ponting believes in showing faith in players who have historically delivered under pressure. He remarked, "I'd be sticking with the same side," expressing confidence in their ability to perform on the big stage even if recent form hasn't been up to par.

As Australia prepares for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 6 to 10, Ponting's strategy focuses on nurturing reliability and toughness within the squad. The much-anticipated series will conclude with matches at The Gabba, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Sydney Cricket Ground, spanning from December 14 to January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024