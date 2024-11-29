Friendship on Hold: England Faces USA in Women's Soccer Showdown

Friendships will be set aside when England manager Sarina Wiegman and U.S. boss Emma Hayes lead their teams in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The game pits the world's top two women's soccer nations against each other, as second-ranked England prepares to defend their Euro 2022 title.

England, who recently suffered a 4-3 loss to Germany, will face a U.S. team on a nine-game winning streak. Defender Lucy Bronze highlights the significance of the match, noting a developing rivalry between the teams. Playing against a team like the Olympic gold-winning U.S. is seen as excellent preparation for Euro 2025.

Emma Hayes, now with the U.S. team, returns to her home country, marking her first match in England since leaving Chelsea. Her leadership led the U.S. to Olympic gold, and she was recently named the 2024 Women's Soccer Coach of the Year.

