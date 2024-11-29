Valencia Marathon Spurs Controversy Amid Flood Recovery

The upcoming Valencia marathon has stirred public debate as it is scheduled shortly after flash floods devastated the city, causing the death of 222 people. Athlete Pau Gisbert decided to skip the race, citing his inability to focus amid the aftermath.

Critics argue the marathon is untimely, yet local businesses see it as an economic resurgence opportunity, attracting tourists back to the city. 'Running has been vital for me,' said Ignacio Cardona, highlighting the run's psychological benefits.

The event pledges donations to flood recovery, drawing international participants to aid in the city's revival. Local hotels are regaining occupancy levels, and the marathon organizers encourage support for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)