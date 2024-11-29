Left Menu

Ruud Awakening: Leicester City in Managerial Limbo

Leicester City's interim coach, Ben Dawson, remains uninformed about the potential appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as the team's new manager. Following Steve Cooper's dismissal after a loss to Chelsea, reports suggest Van Nistelrooy might be his successor. Meanwhile, the club's players faced criticism over a recent trip to Copenhagen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:20 IST
  • United Kingdom

Leicester City's interim coach, Ben Dawson, expressed uncertainty regarding the widespread reports claiming Ruud van Nistelrooy's imminent appointment as the club's new manager. The speculation follows Steve Cooper's firing after the team's defeat against Chelsea, leaving Leicester in 16th place in the Premier League.

Dawson, set to lead the team against Brentford, disclosed during a pre-match news conference that he was as uninformed about the managerial changes as the media. The recent dismissal of Cooper came unexpectedly, he said, with players equally surprised early in the week.

Aside from managerial shifts, the club faced internal challenges, including a controversial visit by players to Copenhagen. Leaked social media footage prompted a meeting between Leicester's owner, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, and the team. However, Dawson assured that the issue had been swiftly addressed, with players maintaining professionalism.

