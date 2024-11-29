Ruud Awakening: Leicester City in Managerial Limbo

Leicester City's interim coach, Ben Dawson, expressed uncertainty regarding the widespread reports claiming Ruud van Nistelrooy's imminent appointment as the club's new manager. The speculation follows Steve Cooper's firing after the team's defeat against Chelsea, leaving Leicester in 16th place in the Premier League.

Dawson, set to lead the team against Brentford, disclosed during a pre-match news conference that he was as uninformed about the managerial changes as the media. The recent dismissal of Cooper came unexpectedly, he said, with players equally surprised early in the week.

Aside from managerial shifts, the club faced internal challenges, including a controversial visit by players to Copenhagen. Leaked social media footage prompted a meeting between Leicester's owner, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, and the team. However, Dawson assured that the issue had been swiftly addressed, with players maintaining professionalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)