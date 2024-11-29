Chelsea's Realistic Ambitions in Premier League

Chelsea might currently sit third in the Premier League table, but head coach Enzo Maresca stressed the team's priority is to focus on consistent improvement, rather than entering the title race.

Maresca, who previously led Leicester City to victory in the Championship, explained that Chelsea's current standing isn't reflective of their long-term goals. Despite being level on 22 points with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, the team still trails significantly behind leading clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Highlighting the stability and experience of rival teams, Maresca acknowledged the challenges Chelsea faces. While appreciating the progress under his leadership, he remains firm in his realistic approach—prioritizing continual development over immediate triumphs.

