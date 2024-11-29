Left Menu

Chelsea's Realistic Ambitions in Premier League

Chelsea, under head coach Enzo Maresca, focuses on consistent improvement rather than competing in the Premier League title race, despite being third in the table. Maresca emphasizes realistic goals, citing more experienced rivals. They aim for progress, not immediate success, despite past achievements and leadership changes among competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:33 IST
Chelsea's Realistic Ambitions in Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea might currently sit third in the Premier League table, but head coach Enzo Maresca stressed the team's priority is to focus on consistent improvement, rather than entering the title race.

Maresca, who previously led Leicester City to victory in the Championship, explained that Chelsea's current standing isn't reflective of their long-term goals. Despite being level on 22 points with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, the team still trails significantly behind leading clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Highlighting the stability and experience of rival teams, Maresca acknowledged the challenges Chelsea faces. While appreciating the progress under his leadership, he remains firm in his realistic approach—prioritizing continual development over immediate triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024