Thrilling Face-Off Between Ferrari and McLaren in Qatar Grand Prix

Ferrari and McLaren dominated practice for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying. Charles Leclerc led, followed by Lando Norris, as the two vie for second in the drivers' championship. McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points in the constructors' battle, with Ferrari making a strong start to the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:15 IST
The Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying practice saw Ferrari and McLaren take the spotlight, occupying the top four positions. Charles Leclerc was fastest, edging out Lando Norris as both drivers contend for the runner-up spot in the drivers' championship behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has already secured victory.

Norris, trailing Leclerc by 21 points, recorded a time 0.425 seconds slower than Leclerc's top lap of one minute and 21.953 seconds at the Lusail circuit. McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed third, despite an error, while Carlos Sainz held fourth for Ferrari.

With two rounds remaining, McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points and eyeing their first constructors' championship since 1998. A Saturday sprint in Qatar could prove decisive, with 103 points still up for grabs. Meanwhile, Verstappen placed 11th, and teammate Sergio Perez came in 18th as Red Bull remains 53 points behind McLaren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

