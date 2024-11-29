Shikhar Dhawan's Nepal Debut: A New Chapter in Cricket's Legacy

In an exciting turn for international cricket, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan landed in Kathmandu on Friday, ready to participate in the inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL) with the Karnali Yaks. Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, Dhawan, affectionately known as 'Gabbar,' donned a traditional 'Dhaka Topi' as he exited the VIP terminal at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Marking his maiden visit to Nepal, Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming NPL season, highlighting the opportunity to play alongside local and national Nepali players. 'I am thrilled to be here, not only to compete but also to explore Nepal's renowned landmarks, such as the Pashupatinath Temple and Mount Everest,' he stated. Dhawan's move to the Karnali Yaks follows his retirement from domestic and international cricket, a departure announced after the Punjab Kings released him ahead of the 2025 IPL mega-auction.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Dhawan accumulated significant achievements, particularly in One Day Internationals where he scored 6,793 runs over 167 matches. His test career featured seven centuries, while in the T20I format, he amassed 1,759 runs across 68 matches. On the domestic front, Dhawan played 122 First-Class games, securing 8,499 runs and adding 25 centuries to his impressive record. As he transitions to a new stage, Dhawan's legacy as a prolific batsman continues to resonate within the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)