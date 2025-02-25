Left Menu

Pashupatinath Temple Gears Up for Mahashivaratri Celebrations

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli visited Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple to assess Mahashivaratri preparations. The temple expects over a million visitors, including Indian devotees. Safety and discipline were emphasized, and significant arrangements have been made, including 4,000 security personnel and 10,000 volunteers, to ensure a smooth festival experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli paid a visit to Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath Temple on Tuesday to review the preparations for the upcoming Mahashivaratri festival. The temple is anticipating a crowd of over one million, including many devotees from India, for Wednesday's grand Hindu event, as per official reports.

During his visit, the prime minister participated in worship and aarati ceremonies. He was briefed by officials from the Pashupati Area Development Trust about the extensive arrangements in place. Oli urged the temple authorities to prioritize safety and maintain discipline to ensure a well-organized festival, with a focus on facilitating an easy darshan for all pilgrims.

The Pashupatinath Temple, beautifully decorated with lights, flags, and banners, will open early to allow devotees access to the Shiva Linga. Security and management are bolstered by the deployment of around 4,000 personnel and thousands of volunteers. A dedicated Mahashivaratri Celebration Committee, including sub-committees, has been set up to oversee the event, supplemented by free food and medical services for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

