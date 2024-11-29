Guardiola Signals Rebuilding Efforts Amid Manchester City's Struggles

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has hinted at the necessity of rebuilding the squad as the club grapples with an injury crisis and a six-match winless streak across all competitions. Despite dominating the Premier League with four consecutive titles, City faces a daunting challenge as they head to Anfield after five losses in their last six games.

The defending champions, if defeated again, would fall 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Injuries have significantly hampered Manchester City's run this season, with key players such as Rodri potentially sidelined for the entire season due to a knee issue.

Guardiola, who has extended his contract with the club until 2027, expressed his commitment to the daunting task of rebuilding. He emphasized the need to reinforce the squad, citing the depletion of key positions, including two holding midfielders and four centre-backs. "It's not sustainable. We must rebuild," Guardiola stated, as quoted by Sky Sports.

During their recent UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord, City squandered a 3-0 lead to conclude the game in a dramatic 3-3 draw. Guardiola maintained, "You say we played poorly against Feyenoord? I disagree. We were 3-0 up. Substitutions were necessary with Nathan Ake's return and Kevin De Bruyne's need for game minutes. They converted their three chances."

As Manchester City prepares to face Liverpool at Anfield, they are aware of the significant gap in points, with Liverpool leading the table with 31 points to City's 23. Despite the odds, Guardiola remains optimistic about reuniting the team for enduring success.

(With inputs from agencies.)