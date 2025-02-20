Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Seek Redemption Against Rivals Liverpool

In a high-stakes Premier League clash, Manchester City, trailing in the title race, seek redemption against leaders Liverpool at Etihad Stadium this Sunday. Despite recent setbacks, including a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola's side aims to reclaim some glory.

Arsenal, currently second, closely trail Liverpool and view this match as an opportunity to capitalize on any Liverpool misstep. With a game in hand, Arsenal is eager to close the gap and reignite their title aspirations, especially after Liverpool dropped points against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, West Ham United, under new management, continue to struggle, posing no significant threat in their upcoming match against Arsenal. The clash between clubs vying for top-four spots adds another layer to an already intense football weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)