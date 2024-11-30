England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's batsman Harry Brook was finally dismissed after an impressive 171 on the third day of the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch. By lunch, England reached 459 for eight, establishing a significant lead of 111 runs over the hosts.

The formidable partnership of 159 runs for the sixth wicket between Brook and Ben Stokes was a highlight, with Brook's knockout ended by Matt Henry. Despite benefiting from New Zealand's poor catching, Brook powered through with 15 fours and three sixes.

England captain Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 78, partnering with Brydon Carse, who was not out on five. Tim Southee and debutant Nathan Smith made strides with the ball, but England's batting prowess maintained their lead.

