England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

Harry Brook's impressive 171 run innings for England against New Zealand in the first test match cemented a commanding lead, thanks to his partnership with Ben Stokes. Despite New Zealand's poor catching, Brook capitalized effectively, while debutant Nathan Smith took crucial wickets for the home team.

Updated: 30-11-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 05:50 IST
England's batsman Harry Brook was finally dismissed after an impressive 171 on the third day of the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch. By lunch, England reached 459 for eight, establishing a significant lead of 111 runs over the hosts.

The formidable partnership of 159 runs for the sixth wicket between Brook and Ben Stokes was a highlight, with Brook's knockout ended by Matt Henry. Despite benefiting from New Zealand's poor catching, Brook powered through with 15 fours and three sixes.

England captain Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 78, partnering with Brydon Carse, who was not out on five. Tim Southee and debutant Nathan Smith made strides with the ball, but England's batting prowess maintained their lead.

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

